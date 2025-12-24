Recipes

Home Grown Beet Tosser, the festive house party appetiser you need

Having a house party? Here's the perfect festive appetiser-Home Grown Beet Tosser- to please your guests.
Home Grown Beet Tosser for your house party
Home Grown Beet Tosser
Looking for some gourmet appetizers for all your festive house parties? Here's a recipe of the Home Grown Beet Tosser, that is both easy to make and healthy to consume.

Ingredients

·       Beetroot – 90 gms

·       Feta cheese – 50 gms

·       Butternut pumpkin – 40 gms

·       Walnuts – 20 gms

·       Rocket leaves – 1 gm

·       Green oil – 20 ml

·       Balsamic reduction – 20 ml

·       Olive oil – 20 ml

·       Salt – to taste

·       Black pepper – to taste

Method:

·       Roast the beetroot until soft, then let it cool and cut into dice.

·       Cut the feta cheese into dice.

·       Cut and dice the butternut pumpkin, roast it in an oven, and let it cool.

·       In a bowl, take the beetroot and season it with salt and pepper.

·       In another bowl, take the pumpkin and season it with salt and pepper as well.

·       Take a wooden plate, arrange the beetroot, feta cheese, walnuts and roasted pumpkin.

·       Garnish with rocket leaves and finish with green oil and balsamic reduction.

This recipe has been contributed by Avijit Deb Sharma, Executive Chef, Raaya by Atmosphere

