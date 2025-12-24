Home Grown Beet Tosser, the festive house party appetiser you need

Method:

· Roast the beetroot until soft, then let it cool and cut into dice.

· Cut the feta cheese into dice.

· Cut and dice the butternut pumpkin, roast it in an oven, and let it cool.

· In a bowl, take the beetroot and season it with salt and pepper.

· In another bowl, take the pumpkin and season it with salt and pepper as well.

· Take a wooden plate, arrange the beetroot, feta cheese, walnuts and roasted pumpkin.

· Garnish with rocket leaves and finish with green oil and balsamic reduction.

This recipe has been contributed by Avijit Deb Sharma, Executive Chef, Raaya by Atmosphere