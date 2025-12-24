Home Grown Beet Tosser, the festive house party appetiser you need

Looking for some gourmet appetizers for all your festive house parties? Here's a recipe of the Home Grown Beet Tosser, that is both easy to make and healthy to consume.
Ingredients
· Beetroot – 90 gms
· Feta cheese – 50 gms
· Butternut pumpkin – 40 gms
· Walnuts – 20 gms
· Rocket leaves – 1 gm
· Green oil – 20 ml
· Balsamic reduction – 20 ml
· Olive oil – 20 ml
· Salt – to taste
· Black pepper – to taste
Method:
· Roast the beetroot until soft, then let it cool and cut into dice.
· Cut the feta cheese into dice.
· Cut and dice the butternut pumpkin, roast it in an oven, and let it cool.
· In a bowl, take the beetroot and season it with salt and pepper.
· In another bowl, take the pumpkin and season it with salt and pepper as well.
· Take a wooden plate, arrange the beetroot, feta cheese, walnuts and roasted pumpkin.
· Garnish with rocket leaves and finish with green oil and balsamic reduction.
This recipe has been contributed by Avijit Deb Sharma, Executive Chef, Raaya by Atmosphere