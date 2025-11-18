How to make non-alcoholic winter-special Sangria at home?

Sangria is an all year round drink which is not on refreshing but can be paired with a lot of dishes. Make your winters memorable by making Sangria at home with the freshest winter fruits and a few easy steps.
Making sangria at home is no rocket science. All you need is your favourite winter fruits and spices and you are all set.
Ingredients:
· Grape juice – 3 cups
· Orange juice – 2 cups
· Pomegranate juice – 1 cup
· Sparkling water – 1 cup
· Orange – 1 no. sliced
· Lemon – 1 no. sliced
· Apple – 1 no, diced
· Mixed berries – 1 cup
· Cinnamon Stick – 2-3 nos
· Mint leaves – 1 bunch
Method:
· Wash the fruits and slice or dice them as required.
· In a large pitcher combine Orange, grape and pomegranate juice.
· Add the cut fruits to this pitcher and mix in the spices.
· Refrigerate as is for overnight or at least 3-4 hours before serving.
· You can add the sparkling water or ginger ale right before serving.
· Decorate with a handful of mint leaves.