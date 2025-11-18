Recipes

How to make non-alcoholic winter-special Sangria at home?

Make this winter-special Sangria at home and chill over your favourite show
Sangria
Winter Sangria Pexels
Sangria is an all year round drink which is not on refreshing but can be paired with a lot of dishes. Make your winters memorable by making Sangria at home with the freshest winter fruits and a few easy steps.

Make winter-special Sangria in four easy-steps

Making sangria at home is no rocket science. All you need is your favourite winter fruits and spices and you are all set.

Ingredients:

·         Grape juice – 3 cups

·         Orange juice – 2 cups

·         Pomegranate juice – 1 cup

·         Sparkling water – 1 cup

·         Orange – 1 no. sliced

·         Lemon – 1 no. sliced

·         Apple – 1 no, diced

·         Mixed berries – 1 cup

·         Cinnamon Stick – 2-3 nos

·         Mint leaves – 1 bunch

Sangria
Sangria at home
How to make winter Sangria? Pexels

Method:

·         Wash the fruits and slice or dice them as required.

·         In a large pitcher combine Orange, grape and pomegranate juice.

·         Add the cut fruits to this pitcher and mix in the spices.  

·         Refrigerate as is for overnight or at least 3-4 hours before serving.

·         You can add the sparkling water or ginger ale right before serving.

·         Decorate with a handful of mint leaves.

Sangria
Sangria
