3 ways to eat stale, but edible bread

Do you wonder what to do with leftover food that are still edible but may not be as fresh as you would have liked it to be? Stale food can also contribute towards the making of healthy and delicious items in your kitchen. The most popular item with a short shelf live is the bread. Thus, here are three ways you can still use stale bread for a flavourful breakfast, desserts, and snacks.
There are several ways in which you can consume stale, but edible breads or leftover breads. Here are the easiest ways.
Crouton fever
Take out the leftover or stale bread. Lightly roast it on a pan. Take it out and let it rest. Once you notice that the bread has stiffened, cut it into small pieces. You can also make it interesting by brushing it with garlic butter, so you have flavoured croutons. Now, store these croutons in an airtight container for up to 3-4 days and consume it with home-made soup or just as a snack with an equally delicious dip.
French – Toast, made to perfection
You would be surprised to know that stale bread is actually preferred to make the popular breakfast, French Toast, because of its high absorbing qualities. What you need to do is take out the leftover bread and soak it well in a mixture of beaten egg and milk. Let the bread absorb the concoction. Then pan-fry it till you see the colour change to golden- brown. You can add cinnamon or other flavours to the mixture itself or add them externally once the French toast is fried.
Bread pudding, the ultimate dessert
If you are on the lookout for something sweet but healthier than excess sugar or chocolate, then go for home-made bread pudding. Roughly tear bread pieces and let it soak in milk/ cream, eggs, sugar and light spices. Once you notice that the mixture is almost soaked up by the bread, put it in the oven. To add more flavours, sprinkle chopped nuts, coffee or cocoa powder on top.