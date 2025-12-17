3 ways to eat stale, but edible bread

French – Toast, made to perfection

You would be surprised to know that stale bread is actually preferred to make the popular breakfast, French Toast, because of its high absorbing qualities. What you need to do is take out the leftover bread and soak it well in a mixture of beaten egg and milk. Let the bread absorb the concoction. Then pan-fry it till you see the colour change to golden- brown. You can add cinnamon or other flavours to the mixture itself or add them externally once the French toast is fried.

Bread pudding, the ultimate dessert

If you are on the lookout for something sweet but healthier than excess sugar or chocolate, then go for home-made bread pudding. Roughly tear bread pieces and let it soak in milk/ cream, eggs, sugar and light spices. Once you notice that the mixture is almost soaked up by the bread, put it in the oven. To add more flavours, sprinkle chopped nuts, coffee or cocoa powder on top.