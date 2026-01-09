Celebrate the joy of Sankranti with these recipes

As the festive cheer and the joy of the New Year spread across the country, we bring you a curated list of recipes to make this time memorable.
1) Malai bobbatlu, Tender coconut icecream
Ingredients:
For the dough (outer layer):
1 cup Maida or a mix of maida and atta (3:1 ratio)
A pinch of salt (Optional)
2 tbsp Pure ghee, for kneading | Warm water (as needed)
For the filling: 2 cup Fresh kalakand (Sweet)
1 tsp Fine grated cashew and raisins
½ tsp Cardamom powder (1 pinch)
1/4 cup Fresh heavy cream
Saffron (few stands)
Method:
Preparing the dough
In a large bowl, combine the flour and salt. Gradually add warm water and knead the dough. It should be slightly sticky initially.
Add a tablespoon of oil or ghee and knead well until the dough absorbs the oil.
Cover the dough and let it rest for at least one to two hours.
Preparing the filling mixture
In a medium bowl, mix all ingredients with hands making sure not to over do the mixing. If Kalakand is hard add a little more cream to soften it.
Once done, divide the filling mixture into equal, lemon-sized balls, and keep aside.
Assembling the Bobbatlu
Divide the dough into balls.
Grease a flat surface (a plastic sheet or butter paper) with a little ghee or oil.
Take a dough ball, flatten it slightly with your fingers, and place a filling ball in the center.
Carefully bring the edges of the dough together to cover the filling completely, pinching off any excess dough.
Gently flatten the stuffed ball to form a flatbread, ensuring the filling doesn’t come out.
Cooking the Bobbatlu
Heat a tawa over medium heat.
Gently place the rolled Bobbatlu on the hot tawa.
Cook for a few seconds until small bubbles appear, then flip it over.
Spread some ghee on this side, flip again, and spread ghee on the other side.
Cook until golden brown spots appear on both sides, pressing gently with a spatula.
Serve hot with a scoop of Tender coconut ice cream.
By chef Radi Manoj, executive chef | Tevar - The Progressive Indian
Kitchen & Bar
2) Masala vada
Ingredients:
Chana dal (Bengal gram) – 200gms (1 Cup)
Dry red chillies – 4 pieces
Green chillies–2 pieces
Ginger–15gms (1 Inch)
Garlic–3 Cloves
Onion (Finely chopped) – 100gms (1 Medium)
Curry leaves–10 pieces
Coriander leaves–15 gms(2 tbsp)
Fennel seeds– 5 gms (1 tsp)
Cumin seeds– 3 gms (½ tsp)
Black pepper (Optional ) – 2gms (½ tsp)
Asafoetida – 0.5 gms (Pinch)
Salt– 5 gms
Cooking oil – As needed (For frying)
Method:
Wash 1 cup (200 gms) chana dal and soak in water for 2 hours. drain completely.
Keep 2 tbsp soaked dal aside. Grind the remaining dal with 4–5 dry red chillies, 2 green chillies, 1 inch ginger, and 3–4 garlic cloves into a coarse paste (Do not add water).
Transfer the ground paste to a bowl. Add the reserved whole dal, 1 medium finely chopped onion, 10–12 curry leaves (Chopped), 2 tbsp chopped coriander leaves, 1 tsp fennel seeds, ½ tsp cumin seeds, ½ tsp black pepper (Optional), a pinch of asafoetida, and salt. Mix well.
Take small portions of the mixture and flatten them into round discs (vadas).
Heat enough oil in a frying pan on medium flame.
Deep fry the vadas in batches until golden brown and crisp on both sides. Turn occasionally for even cooking.
Remove fried vadas
Pandari Satya Narayana, executive chef | The Park