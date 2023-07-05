US Ambassador to India relishes Bengali treats in New Delhi, video goes viral

The West has long been fascinated by the rich culinary heritage of India and anytime a diplomat travels to the home country, they make their mission to try out the local cuisine. The latest addition to this list happens to be Eric Garcetti, the US Ambassador to India. He visited Banga Bhawan in New Delhi and sampled some authentic Bengali delicacies. Safe to say, he entered a sceptic and left a convert.

Garcetti took to his Twitter handle and expressed his amazement at the food. His video with the staff is currently doing rounds on the internet and people are mightly impressed with his willingness to sample delicacies such as Macher Paturi, Misti Doi and more.

His tweet reads, "Nomoskar from Banga Bhawan in Delhi! From legendary macher paturi to sweetness overload mishti doi and roshogollas, today I experienced the flavors of Kolkata's culinary wonders. I must say, Indian food culture never ceases to amaze me. See you soon, Kolkata! #AmbExploresIndia"

He also visited Kolkata and shared photos posing with the iconic yellow ambassador. He wrote, "ave you seen an Ambassador with an Ambassador before? I loved the ride in the iconic yellow taxi during my first official visit to Kolkata. I am excited to learn more about the rich history and heritage of the East and Northeast region of India from our wonderful @USAndKolkata team. #USIndiaTogether"

As per media reports, he is in Kolkata to strategise and strengthen US and India cooperation in the 11 states of East and Northeast India.