India's beloved Butter Naan bags the second spot in Best Flatbreads in the World list

In India, especially in its Northern regions, no meal can be complete without some crispy butter-laded naan or ghee roti and a bowlful of Dal Tadka. And now, it looks like even the world knows that the home country stands synonymous with its delicious flatbreads. A list, released by TasteAtlas, lists Butter Naan at the second spot as one of the best flatbreads in the world.

The top spot has been bagged by Roti Canai, a popular Southeast Asian delicacy that you can find in regions like Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. Out of the 50 listed flatbreads, nine spots are been dominated by Indian flatbreads with Parantha on the eighth, Amritsari Kulcha on the 14th, Roti on the 16th, Aloo Parantha on the 29th, Rumali Roti on the 34th, Aloo Naan on 46th and Kashmiri Naan on the 47th.

Sharing the listicle on Instagram, TasteAtlas wrote, "Flatbreads have been enjoyed across different cultures for centuries, with each region adding its own distinct flavours and techniques to this culinary creation. While determining the absolute best flatbread would be an impossible task for anyone, we've turned to mathematics and counted your votes - as we always do."

