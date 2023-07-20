Modi Naturals launches Oleev Kitchen Junior Peanut Butter  

Modi Naturals Ltd, a leading food and beverage company in India, recently announced the launch of a new product category of Junior Peanut Butter under its brand Oleev Kitchen. The product is specifically designed for children aged 4-12 years old and is fortified with GrowX formula containing essential vitamins and minerals making it the only peanut butter brand in the country which is exclusive for children.

The GrowX formula in Oleev Kitchen Junior Peanut Butter contains vitamins A, E, D, and minerals - iron and calcium. Vitamins A, and E, along with Iron strengthen the body’s immunity, and calcium and vitamin-D improve bone density and make muscles stronger.

Speaking about the launch of Oleev Kitchen Junior Peanut Butter, Akshay Modi - Jt Managing Director, Modi Naturals Ltd said, “We are excited to launch Chota Bheem Junior Peanut Butter, which is a delicious and nutritious way to help children grow and develop. We believe that it is important to start early when it comes to making healthy choices for children, and this product is a great way to do that. We are confident that Oleev Kitchen Junior Peanut Butter will be a hit with children and parents alike. It is a delicious and nutritious product that is sure to become a staple in many modern households.”

Oleev Kitchen Junior Peanut Butter is available in three variants — Crunchy, Creamy, and Choco Hazelnut. The Choco Hazelnut flavoured peanut butter has 75% lower sugar levels than other chocolate spreads in the market, making it particularly healthy for children. The product is affordably priced at Rs 249 for a jar of 350 gms and is currently available on Amazon and nearby grocery stores.