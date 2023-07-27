Oreo Fried Rice is the latest food trend that is too bizarre to handle

There are too many food trends on social media that leave the netizens divided but this latest one with Oreo Fried Rice has almost everyone aghast. First things first, this food combination made its way to Instagram a couple of months back but it looks like it has picked up now and foodies across the photo and video-sharing app are unhappy.

It is unsure where the video originated from but the common consensus remains that it is a food combination that only the brave will be willing to try out. The recipe is simple. You crush Oreos in a deep fan, add rice, add your veggies and mix well. You can add some spices and herbs for flavour but from what we understand, they will only make this dish more questionable.

This is not the first time the flavour of Oreos has been put to the test with beloved food staples. Remember Oreo Pizza and Oreo Maggi?

A couple of days back a similar food trend had taken over the internet by storm but thankfully, the delicacy was well received. Something called the "Mountain Dew Jalebi" was trending in Bengaluru. A little digging revealed that the dish has just been named after the popular beverage due to its colour and has nothing more to do with it. It is made using hyacinth beans, also called avarebele in Karnataka and gets its colour from the same.

