Akasa Air keeps the festive spirit alive with Holi special menu at 35,000 ft above the air

When 35,000 ft above in the air, it is only natural for the snack cravings to kick in. If you are somewhat like the author, food on the flight is no joke to you. You want your coffee to be hot, your cashews to be crisp and your sandwich to be fresh. You don’t snack, you meal.

Thus, for folks like you and the author herself, Akasa Air has launched a buy-on-board meal service, Café Akasa. The airline serves a special vegan and festive menu to keep the hunger pangs below sea level.

On auspicious occasions like Holi, Akasa Air is serving a meal designed to keep the festive spirit alive even when boarding a flight. The idea is to bring a gourmet food experience to their flyers.

The airline made us taste the Holi meal that instantly reminded us of days when we were smeared in pink, yellow, and blue waiting for our food while drenched head-to-toe.

We were first served a vegan fruit salad, exclusive of the Holi menu, which included grapes, kiwi, pineapple, orange, musk melon, and dragon fruit. This nutrient-dense 'Insta-worthy' salad was served with an adequate portion of dry fruits including almonds, pistachios, mint, and berries coulis.

The Holi meal included scrambled cottage cheese, also called Paneer Bhurji. This tangy tomato-based dish, loaded with traditional Indian spices like coriander powder, cumin powder, and garam masala, was served with soft kulcha.

On the side, we were served a Kesar Badam milkshake as a reminder of the Holi celebrations. To top it off, the team also made us taste Holi’s beloved sweet dish, Gujhia, made using khoya, curd, and refined flour yeast.

The food came packed in reusable containers with biodegradable cutlery. As per the latest update, the airline will continue to serve special festive menus for upcoming festivals throughout the year.

The special Holi menu is available for pre-booking on all flights operated by the airline until March 31, 2023. Priced at INR 500 onwards.

