Five interesting ways to add raw mangoes to your diet

It is a delight to indulge in tropical treats to beat the heat in this season. No wonder, summers can get more fun and exciting with a range of mango delicacies available out there. Although gorging on ripe mangoes has its own pleasure, we simply cannot overlook the joy of savouring raw mangoes.

Their tanginess can trigger our tastebuds leaving us asking for more. Right from a range of pickles, chutneys to salads, and drinks, a lot of delicacies can be prepared with raw mangoes. Not just in terms of taste but these also have health benefits. Green mangoes are rich in fibres that can promote satiety and aid in digestion. Now, if you have started craving some raw mango treats, look no further than this. We have curated a list of five sumptuous green mango dishes.

Also read: Chef Oishik Neogy from Roboto, Goa, shares two recipes for summer

1. Raw mango salad

This is one of the easiest ways to relish raw mangoes. All you have to do is bring raw mangoes from the market and prepare this yummilicious salad within a jiffy. Made with the goodness of tangy raw mango chunks, sweet corn, sliced juicy tomatoes, and pineapple, this serves as a wonderful accompaniment to your regular meals. You will be amazed at the burst of flavours it provides.

2. Traditional aam panna

This popular drink is made in almost every Indian household during this time of the year. The other reason to sip on aam panna is that it’s fresh and homemade. It acts as a healthy alternative to processed cold drinks available outside. This soothing drink is refreshing, energising and can take your tastebuds on a joy ride.

3. Raw mango dal

If you are bored with your regular style of cooking dal, this is how you can give it a makeover. Add raw mangoes in the usual toor dal and you are good to go. It not only enhances the overall flavour of the food item but also makes it interesting. Once you prepare the dal, don’t forget to give it the quintessential cracking curry leaf tempering. Pair it up with steamed white rice and it will make your soul happy.

4. Green mango chutney

How many of you love enjoying a blob of some spicy-tangy chutney along with your food? There’s nothing as satiating as this wholesome kairi chutney especially, during this summer season. You can prepare the traditional aam ki launji which resembles a sweet and spicy chutney with a subtle smokey twist. The added benefit is that you can make it once and store it for days. Have it with your regular meals and enjoy!

Also read: Here's how you can make Mediterranean fish and rice dish Sayadieh the Indian way

5) Raw mango rasam

This drool-worthy rasam is worth preparing for lunch or dinner. It is flavourful and super delectable in taste. The usage of tomatoes, raw mangoes and a whole lot of traditional homely spices makes it a wonderful treat. If you are a fan of South Indian cuisine, especially dishes like rasam, you are definitely going to like this one.

Make sure you enjoy the season to the fullest with these raw mango recipes.