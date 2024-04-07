Trends

McDonald's celebrates anime with WcDonald's launch in India

With its delicious food, special menu items, and immersive decor, WcDonald's is set to become a must-visit for anime enthusiasts
Get ready for a Kawaii Mcadventure! McDonald’s India (West & South) is taking fans on a trip to their favourite anime worlds with the launch of WcDonald’s, a unique restaurant experience in Bandra, Mumbai.

Remember those Happy Meal toys and first trips to McDonald’s that sparked a lifetime of memories? The iconic chain is back to create a whole new chapter, this time catering to the ever-growing legion of anime fans, especially Gen Z.

“Anime has a huge fanbase in India,” stated a McDonald's press release, “and we wanted to celebrate that passion with a never-before-seen launch.” Enter WcDonald's, a vibrant, anime-inspired restaurant that promises a feast for the senses.

Here's what awaits you at WcDonald's:

  • Limited edition Manga-style packaging: Get your food served in limited-edition packaging featuring the WcDonald’s Crew, designed by legendary Japanese manga artist Acky Bright! But hurry, these collector's items won't last long.

  • Immersive anime ambience: Step into a world of fantasy! The entire restaurant has been transformed with an anime makeover, transporting you straight to your favourite shows.

  • A limited-time savoury chilli WcDonald's sauce: This special sauce is a flavour explosion, combining ginger, garlic, soy sauce, and a hint of chilli flakes for a perfect sweet and spicy kick.

  • WcNuggets and Anime-themed dishes: The menu offers unique dishes inspired by your favourite anime characters.

With its delicious food, special menu items, and immersive decor, WcDonald's is set to become a must-visit for anime enthusiasts and casual diners alike. So grab your friends, unleash your inner otaku, and head over to WcDonald's for an unforgettable McAdventure! 

