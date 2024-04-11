Navratri 2024: 5 quick and delicious fast-friendly desserts to try out

2. Lauki ka halwa

Many of us cringe at the mere thought of having the traditional lauki ki sabji. However, here’s a more enticing alternative to bottle gourd. If you have a sweet tooth and are observing the Navratri fast, indulge in this incredibly delicious lauki ka halwa. Additionally, since the bottle gourd is nutritious, it will act as a fantastic addition to your meal. After relishing the delightful fast-friendly fare, don’t miss out on enhancing your culinary experience with this delectable halwa.