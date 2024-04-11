Navratri 2024: 5 quick and delicious fast-friendly desserts to try out

Chaitra Navratri has arrived, marking a time when many individuals embark on fasting rituals. This festival holds importance among Hindus, dedicated to the worship of the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga. Celebrated with fervour and enthusiasm each year, Navratri symbolises the triumph of good over evil. During this time, devotees express their reverence through various rituals, including regular temple visits and fasting.
As fasting becomes a prevalent practice during this, individuals seek out delectable desserts that adhere to their dietary restrictions. In response to this culinary challenge, we have curated a list of irresistible desserts suitable for consumption during fasting. Let’s explore these mouthwatering options to enhance the joy and sweetness of the Navratri festivities.
1. Makhana kheer
Explore something new with this delightful makhana kheer, a perfect choice for those observing Navratri fasts. Offering a refreshing twist from the traditional kheer, this recipe introduces a unique variety to your palate. Gather popped lotus seeds (makhana), cashew nuts, ghee, rock salt, cardamom, milk, sugar, and a selection of dry fruits for garnishing. Once prepared, indulge and savour the flavours!
2. Lauki ka halwa
Many of us cringe at the mere thought of having the traditional lauki ki sabji. However, here’s a more enticing alternative to bottle gourd. If you have a sweet tooth and are observing the Navratri fast, indulge in this incredibly delicious lauki ka halwa. Additionally, since the bottle gourd is nutritious, it will act as a fantastic addition to your meal. After relishing the delightful fast-friendly fare, don’t miss out on enhancing your culinary experience with this delectable halwa.
3. Fruit salad with yogurt
Here’s a simple and delightful dessert option for your fasting days that requires minimal cooking skills. Fruit salad with a generous serving of yogurt not only promises deliciousness but also introduces a healthy element to your festive feasting. To whip up this treat, chop fasting-friendly fruits such as bananas, apples, grapes, and pomegranate seeds. Mix in some honey and yogurt, and top it off with nuts for added crunch. Voila! Your refreshing dessert is ready to be eaten.
4. Apple rabdi
For enthusiasts of classic Indian sweets, venturing into the realm of apple rabri promises a delightful experience. This exquisite treat harmoniously blends the flavours of apples, dry fruits, and milk, resulting in a symphony of taste and texture. Indulge in its richness post-meal or present it to your household members, as it appeals to both adults and children alike. Its allure lies in its ability to captivate taste buds with its luscious blend of ingredients, making it a must-try dessert for any occasion.
5. Coconut laddoo
This Navratri, don’t forget to dive into sumptuous laddoos. These delightful treats, rich with the goodness of coconut and an abundance of nuts, offer a simple yet wholesome indulgence. Perfect for festive occasions or as an evening snack, they cater to all palates with their exquisite taste and texture. For those seeking a healthier option, many opt for the use of jaggery, enhancing both the flavour and nutritional profile of these laddoos.
If you are a sucker for all things sweet, don’t miss out on these hearty treats while you are fasting this season.