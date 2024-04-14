4 popular dishes you should try on Tamil New Year

Happy Puthandu! Today, Tamil Nadu is buzzing with festivities as they celebrate their New Year. This joyous occasion, also known as Varusha pirappu, falls on the first day of the Tamil month of Chithirai, which landed on April 14 this year.
People usher in the new year with vibrant traditions, from exchanging gifts to preparing a special feast. Here’s a glimpse into the delicious spread that graces Puthandu tables:
Masala Dal Vada: This dish combines urad and chana dal for a flavourful and satisfying treat. Served with chutney, sambar, or rasam, Masala Dal Vada offers endless delicious possibilities. Some even add a healthy twist by including oats and vegetables in the recipe.
Manga Pachadi: This sweet and tangy chutney is a delightful mix of flavours. Raw mango represents the past year, while jaggery's sweetness symbolises hope for a prosperous future.
Kalyana Rasam: Also known as Arachuvitta Rasam, this traditional dish is a must-have for its incredible digestive properties. Made with a special blend of lentils, rasam spice, pepper, and tamarind water, it soothes the stomach and perfectly complements the rich flavors of the Puthandu feast.
Payasam: No celebration is complete without something sweet, and Puthandu is no different. Aval Payasam, a creamy rice pudding made with nuts, jaggery, and milk, takes centre stage, offering a delightful South Indian twist on the classic kheer.
So there you have it, a glimpse into the delicious and symbolic dishes that make Puthandu a truly special occasion!