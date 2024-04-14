Vishu 2024: 5 must-try dishes for Sadya

Vishu, the vibrant harvest festival marking the Malayali New Year, is upon us! Celebrated on April 14 according to the Malayalam calendar, it’s a time to embrace happiness, prosperity, and of course, a spectacular feast known as Sadhya. Imagine an explosion of flavours and textures – this elaborate vegetarian meal features a wide array of dishes, each playing a unique role in the Vishu experience. Let’s delve into five of these culinary gems: