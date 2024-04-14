Vishu 2024: 5 must-try dishes for Sadya

Vishu, the vibrant harvest festival marking the Malayali New Year, is upon us! Celebrated on April 14 according to the Malayalam calendar, it’s a time to embrace happiness, prosperity, and of course, a spectacular feast known as Sadhya. Imagine an explosion of flavours and textures – this elaborate vegetarian meal features a wide array of dishes, each playing a unique role in the Vishu experience. Let’s delve into five of these culinary gems:
1. Aviyal: A mix of vegetables takes centre stage in Aviyal. This vibrantly coloured stew combines seasonal vegetables with a creamy coconut yoghurt gravy infused with aromatic spices. Each region in Kerala might have its own twist on this dish, making it a delicious adventure for your taste buds.
2. Kerala Parippu Curry: A comforting and healthy dish, Kerala Parippu Curry features lentils simmered in coconut oil with fragrant spices. This mild curry is typically the first course served with rice during Sadhya, often enjoyed with pickles and other accompaniments.
3. Chakka Unniyappam: Jackfruit takes centre stage in this delightful sweet treat. A batter made with jackfruit paste, jaggery, and rice flour is deep-fried to golden perfection. The contrasting textures – a crisp exterior and a sweet, melt-in-your-mouth jackfruit – make this a crowd-pleaser.
4. Vishu Kanji: Waking up to Vishu Kanji, a sweet and savoury porridge made with coconut, rice, and beans, is a traditional way to start the day. Packed with nutrients and bursting with flavour, it's the perfect fuel for the festivities ahead.
5. Puli-Inji: A fiery little condiment, Puli-Inji is a sour, sweet, and spicy pickle made with ginger, tamarind, and green chillies. This tangy accompaniment adds flavour to rice, sambar, and other Sadhya dishes.
So, there you have it, a glimpse into the delightful world of Vishu Sadhya! Each dish, bursting with flavour and tradition, is a testament to the rich culinary heritage of Kerala.