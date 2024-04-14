Vishu 2024: Know more about the significance and traditions of the festival
Vishu, a Hindu festival celebrated mainly in Kerala, Tulu Nadu, and Mahe in India, marks the Malayalam New Year. Falling on the first day of the month of Medam in the Malayalam calendar, typically on April 14 or 15 in the Gregorian calendar, Vishu is derived from the Sanskrit word meaning ‘equal.’ Although it’s primarily a Malayalam festivity, similar celebrations take place across India under different names, like Baisakhi in Punjab and Bihu in Assam.
This year, Vishu is slated for April 14, with the auspicious moment of Vishu Kani occurring at 9:15 PM on April 13. Vishu carries a rich tapestry of mythology and folklore. Some believe it commemorates Lord Krishna’s victory over the demon Narakasura, while others see it as the return of Surya Dev, the Sun God, or the triumph of light over darkness symbolised by the rising sun after Ravana’s defeat.
In Kerala, Vishu heralds the New Year with customs, festivities, and the exchange of gifts holding deep cultural and spiritual significance. The day symbolises equilibrium, with equal day and night hours or the equinox. Devotees honour Lord Vishnu and Lord Krishna during this time. Central to Vishu celebrations are Vishu Kani, the auspicious first sight at dawn, Vishu Kaineettam, and Vishubhalam.
Traditionally, Vishu Kani is prepared the day before, consisting of symbolic items like raw rice, flowers, and coins arranged in a bell-shaped vessel called an Uruli, accompanied by a traditional lamp, Nilavilakku. At dawn, family members open their eyes to see Vishu Kani first, inviting prosperity. The day continues with recitations from the Ramayana, followed by joyful fireworks.
A grand feast, Vishu Sadya, served on banana leaves, is a highlight of the festivities, featuring a plethora of dishes like Vishu Thoran, Beetroot Pachadi, Tomato Rasam, and Semiya Payasam, enjoyed with great fervour by all, marking a time of togetherness and celebration.