Baisakhi 2024: Know more about the traditions and significance of the celebrations

Baisakhi, a vibrant spring festival observed by Hindus, Sikhs, and Buddhists, paints India in joyous colours. Marking the first day of the Vaisakh month, Baisakhi ushers in the Punjabi and Sikh New Year, particularly celebrated across northern India and Punjab.
This joyous occasion signifies the commencement of the harvest season, a time for communities to come together and share their bounty. For Sikhs, Baisakhi holds immense historical and spiritual significance. It was on this day in 1699 that Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, established the Khalsa Panth – the collective body of baptised Sikhs.
Legend narrates that Guru Gobind Singh called upon Sikh men willing to sacrifice their lives for their faith. Five men entered a tent, emerging later transformed into the first members of the Khalsa – the Panj Pyare, or ‘Beloved Five.’ They were baptised with Amrit, the holy water, solidifying their commitment.
Baisakhi also holds significance for Buddhists, as it’s believed to be the day Gautama Buddha attained enlightenment or Nirvana. Additionally, Baisakhi marks the beginning of the solar calendar with the sun entering Mesha Rashi, the first zodiac sign.
For farmers, Baisakhi is a time of immense gratitude. They offer prayers for a bountiful harvest and celebrate their livelihood. Families reunite, sharing lavish meals prepared with fresh produce. The day begins with visits to Gurudwaras, followed by house cleaning, traditional attire, and prayers for prosperity.
Festivities kick off early with visits to Gurudwaras, followed by the preparation of delicious meals and lively dhol beats. Kirtans (devotional hymns) and special prayers fill the air, while langars (community kitchens) ensure everyone can partake in the bounty.
Folk dances, music performances, and colourful exhibitions showcase the rich cultural tapestry of Punjab. And no Baisakhi celebration is complete without Kada Prasad, a delectable sweet made with whole wheat flour, clarified butter, and sugar. Families gather to enjoy sweet saffron rice, a delightful symbol of the season’s blessings.
Baisakhi is more than just a harvest festival – it’s a vibrant tapestry woven with faith, community, and the promise of new beginnings.