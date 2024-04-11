Healthy pets, happy lives: 5 pet foods for your fur babies

National Pet Day is a reminder to shower our furry companions with love and attention, but at the heart of that love lies their well-being. Proper nutrition is key to keeping pets happy and healthy. This National Pet Day, we list out some of the more popular pet food brands in India.

Mindboggling variety

Founded over 50 years ago by French veterinarian, Dr Jean Cathary, Royal Canin has items that will meet your pet’s needs. There are a lot of varieties to choose from and can be customised according to the breed, diet requirements, and moods.