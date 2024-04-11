Healthy pets, happy lives: 5 pet foods for your fur babies
National Pet Day is a reminder to shower our furry companions with love and attention, but at the heart of that love lies their well-being. Proper nutrition is key to keeping pets happy and healthy. This National Pet Day, we list out some of the more popular pet food brands in India.
Mindboggling variety
Founded over 50 years ago by French veterinarian, Dr Jean Cathary, Royal Canin has items that will meet your pet’s needs. There are a lot of varieties to choose from and can be customised according to the breed, diet requirements, and moods.
Wholesome
Everything Drools does is centred around providing nutritional solutions that are wholesome, balanced and just as importantly, delicious.
Innovative
Launched in 2016, Heads Up For Tails is one of India’s most trusted pet care brands in the industry. The brand aims to assist every pet parent and their furry friends in meeting all their needs through our innovative products and services.
Pushing boundaries
For over 90 years, Purnia has been guided by the belief that pets and people are better together. Their passion for pets goes beyond pushing pet nutrition forward, and into forging partnerships in the pet welfare world and raising awareness of what pets truly need.
All for cats
Since 1958, Whiskas has been dedicatedly crafting food for cats. Not only is the brand committed to developing delicious products, but they are also devoted to enhancing the well-being of all cats, ensuring they lead healthier and happier lives.