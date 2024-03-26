5 pawsome ways to keep your pet safe during Holi

Sushen Roy of Zigly shares 5 pawsome ways to keep your pet safe and happy during this vibrant festival.

1. Keep them indoors: One of the safest options is to keep your pet indoors during Holi celebrations. The loud noises, vibrant colours and water used during the festivity can be harmful if they come in direct contact with your pet. Creating a comfortable and secure space for your pet inside your home, away from the commotion outside, will ease them and make your celebration comfortable.

2. Provide distractions: Engage your pet in fun and interactive activities to keep them distracted from the Holi festivities. Let them be occupied in playing their favourite game or you can play their favourite show or even offer them toys. This will keep your pet occupied and at the same time strengthen your bond as well as avoid potentially stressful situations.

3. Be mindful about substances: Along with the harmful colours and powders used during Holi, just be aware of other potentially toxic substances that your pet could accidentally come in contact with such as alcohol, sharp objects or cleaning products used for post-celebration clean-ups.

4. Pet-proof your celebration area: If you are planning to celebrate Holi at home, just ensure that your celebration area is pet-proof. Remove all the hazards, such as small sharp objects that your pet might accidentally ingest or any object that can cause injury. Cover all the surfaces or furniture where Holi colours can stay for a long time which might affect the skin of your pet if they rub against it.