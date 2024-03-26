5 pawsome ways to keep your pet safe during Holi

Holi celebrates spring, love, and good triumphing over evil. While throwing colourful powders (gulal) is a joyous tradition, it's important to keep our furry friends safe during the festivities.
However, amidst the festivities, it is also important to ensure the safety and well-being of our furry friend. The colours, loud noises, unfamiliar activities, and chaotic atmosphere can make pets uneasy with some of the celebratory elements harmful to their health.
Sushen Roy of Zigly shares 5 pawsome ways to keep your pet safe and happy during this vibrant festival.
1. Keep them indoors: One of the safest options is to keep your pet indoors during Holi celebrations. The loud noises, vibrant colours and water used during the festivity can be harmful if they come in direct contact with your pet. Creating a comfortable and secure space for your pet inside your home, away from the commotion outside, will ease them and make your celebration comfortable.
2. Provide distractions: Engage your pet in fun and interactive activities to keep them distracted from the Holi festivities. Let them be occupied in playing their favourite game or you can play their favourite show or even offer them toys. This will keep your pet occupied and at the same time strengthen your bond as well as avoid potentially stressful situations.
3. Be mindful about substances: Along with the harmful colours and powders used during Holi, just be aware of other potentially toxic substances that your pet could accidentally come in contact with such as alcohol, sharp objects or cleaning products used for post-celebration clean-ups.
4. Pet-proof your celebration area: If you are planning to celebrate Holi at home, just ensure that your celebration area is pet-proof. Remove all the hazards, such as small sharp objects that your pet might accidentally ingest or any object that can cause injury. Cover all the surfaces or furniture where Holi colours can stay for a long time which might affect the skin of your pet if they rub against it.
5. Avoid watercolours and powders: Colours and powders used during Holi celebrations can harm the pets if ingested and may even cause skin irritations or respiratory issues if inhaled by your pets. Keep them away from these substances at all costs. If your pets come in contact with any colour, just make sure to rinse the fur and skin with clean water immediately and consult your vet if there are any signs of discomfort or distress.
Additionally, it is also essential to groom your pets after the celebration. Also, remember to be mindful of your pet’s needs, and avoid exposing them to harmful chemical-basedcolours. By implementing these essential five tips, you can ensure a safe and enjoyable Holi celebration for your pet.