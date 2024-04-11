National Pet Day: Adopt, don’t shop

Saving a life: Adopting a life from a shelter not only saves lives by giving a second chance to the four-legged furry companion but also opens up space in the shelter. This helps these rescue centres to provide shelter to other animals.

Unique personalities: Shelters take care of different breeds, ages and personalities. You just won’t be limited to popular breeds ; you might find a one-of-a-kind tail-wagging champ with a golden heart.

Financial savvy: Adoption fees are significantly lower than pet store prices. The adoption fee often covers spaying, vaccinations and microchipping resulting in reducing the financial burden.

Support rescue organisations: Encourage friends and family to adopt from shelters instead of shopping from pet stores. Volunteer your time and skills to help rescue organisations with animal care and administrative tasks.

Reduce pet overpopulation: Supporting breeders fuels the demand for purebred animals, contributing to pet overpopulation. Adoption helps break this cycle.

A good cause: Adopting a pet not only gives them a loving home but also supports the important work of rescue organisations. These groups rely on adoption fees and donations to continue rescuing and rehoming of animals in need.

After knowing the benefits of pet adoption, there are some ways you can support local rescue organizations:

Volunteer: Rescue groups are always in need of a few dedicated volunteers to help with tasks like walking dogs, transporting animals and assisting groups with events.

Foster: Becoming a foster parent provides a temporary home for pets awaiting adoption. If you can’t commit to a permanent adoption, consider fostering one, which can be beneficial for a pet.

Donate: Financial contributions help shelters provide food, medical care and enrichment activities for all the animals. If not a financial contribution, you can even contribute some food items to the shelters.