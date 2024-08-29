Much ado about aloo-tikki

Hooked once again to tikki, I was curious to know about the places that Delhi’s food lovers count on for the simple aloo tikki chaat.

Gurpreet Singh Tikku, a well-known food influencer excitedly shared, “I love that tikki chaat at Sindhi Corner in Karol Bagh. First of all their tikki is shaped like a heart, unlike the usual round-shaped ones, and secondly, they are crisp on the outside and soft on the inside. I have been eating from there for almost forty years now.”

“The tikki we get in Delhi now is filled with arrowroot powder. About 30 years ago I used to eat tikki near my home and I have not tasted anything similar to that for many years,” shared Niti Taneja of Punjabi Bagh. While all of this may seem quixotic to many, and still others may find this to be much ado over a humble tikki, what you’ll find across all of Delhi (especially its older settlements) are pockets and communities that take their snack and its traditions with immense seriousness.

You’d find the same passion in Agra, Lucknow, Varanasi, Kolkata, and even Hyderabad — and in many ways, sticklers for tradition when it comes to food also help in preserving how a dish is either retained or evolves over time.In my case, the simple, soft texture of the very humble tikki brought back many memories and convinced me of its joy for many around.

