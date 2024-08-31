Here are some reasons why millets are the superfood you need for better health and sustainability

In the quest for healthier eating, ancient grains are making a big comeback, and millets are leading the charge. These tiny grains, once staples in our ancestors’ diets, are now being celebrated for their impressive health benefits. Here are a few reasons to add them to your diet:
Packed with Nutrients
Millets are like little nutritional powerhouses. They’re rich in protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals that are essential for good health. For instance, finger millet (ragi) is a fantastic source of calcium, which is vital for strong bones, while pearl millet (bajra) provides a hearty dose of iron, which helps prevent anaemia. These grains are also packed with B vitamins, which are important for keeping your energy levels up and your brain sharp.
Good for Digestion
If you’re looking to boost your digestive health, millets are a great choice. They’re loaded with dietary fibre, which helps keep things moving in your digestive tract and can prevent constipation. The fibre in millet is also beneficial for controlling blood sugar levels and lowering cholesterol. So, if you’re managing diabetes or just want to improve your heart health, adding millets to your diet could be a game-changer.
Helps Regulate Blood Sugar
Millets have a low to moderate glycaemic index, meaning they don’t spike your blood sugar levels as quickly as refined grains do. This gradual impact on blood sugar makes them a smart choice for people with diabetes or those looking to keep their blood sugar levels stable. Incorporating millets into your meals can help you manage your blood sugar more effectively.
Supports Heart Health
Millets also support heart health in a big way. Their high fibre content helps reduce levels of bad cholesterol, while their antioxidants fight inflammation and oxidative stress—both of which are linked to heart disease. Regularly eating millets can help lower your risk of conditions like high blood pressure and stroke.
Eco-Friendly and Versatile
Besides being good for you, millets are good for the planet. They require less water to grow and are adaptable to different climates, making them a sustainable choice compared to more resource-intensive grains. Plus, millets are incredibly versatile—you can use them in everything from salads and soups to breads and porridges, making them easy to include in your diet.
