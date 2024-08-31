Here are some reasons why millets are the superfood you need for better health and sustainability

In the quest for healthier eating, ancient grains are making a big comeback, and millets are leading the charge. These tiny grains, once staples in our ancestors’ diets, are now being celebrated for their impressive health benefits. Here are a few reasons to add them to your diet:

Packed with Nutrients

Millets are like little nutritional powerhouses. They’re rich in protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals that are essential for good health. For instance, finger millet (ragi) is a fantastic source of calcium, which is vital for strong bones, while pearl millet (bajra) provides a hearty dose of iron, which helps prevent anaemia. These grains are also packed with B vitamins, which are important for keeping your energy levels up and your brain sharp.

Good for Digestion

If you’re looking to boost your digestive health, millets are a great choice. They’re loaded with dietary fibre, which helps keep things moving in your digestive tract and can prevent constipation. The fibre in millet is also beneficial for controlling blood sugar levels and lowering cholesterol. So, if you’re managing diabetes or just want to improve your heart health, adding millets to your diet could be a game-changer.