Exploring the world of pizzas: A global journey of flavours

Neapolitan Pizza: The classic

The birthplace of pizza, Naples, gave us the Neapolitan pizza. Characterized by its thin, soft crust with a charred edge, it features simple yet flavorful toppings such as San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and olive oil. It’s cooked in a wood-fired oven at high temperatures, giving it a unique texture and taste.

New York-Style Pizza: The American icon

New York’s take on pizza is defined by its large, foldable slices and crispy edges. Its thin crust serves as the perfect base for a layer of tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and a variety of toppings, from pepperoni to vegetables. It’s a street-food favorite, often enjoyed on the go.

Chicago Deep-Dish Pizza: A hearty delight

Chicago’s deep-dish pizza resembles a pie, with a thick crust that lines a deep pan. Layers of mozzarella, chunky tomato sauce, and various toppings are piled high, making it a rich and filling meal. This pizza is baked slowly to ensure every bite is perfectly cooked.

Margherita Pizza: A taste of simplicity

Named after Queen Margherita of Savoy, this Italian classic is a testament to simplicity. With its red tomato sauce, white mozzarella, and green basil, it reflects the colors of the Italian flag. It’s a favorite for those who appreciate fresh, uncomplicated flavors.

Japanese Okonomiyaki Pizza: A fusion twist

Japan’s innovative take on pizza often involves unique ingredients like mayonnaise, seaweed, and seafood. Okonomiyaki-style pizza is a fusion marvel, showcasing the country’s creativity with Western dishes.

Middle Eastern Manakish: A regional specialty

While not a traditional pizza, manakish is often referred to as the Middle Eastern equivalent. It features a flatbread topped with za’atar, cheese, or minced meat, offering a flavorful and aromatic experience.

Indian Naan Pizza: A cultural blend

In India, naan bread serves as a delicious base for pizza. Topped with curry-flavored sauces, paneer, and regional spices, this fusion dish offers a spicy, tangy twist on the classic.

From the traditional to the inventive, pizzas around the world showcase the versatility and universal appeal of this beloved dish. No matter where you go, there’s a pizza for every palate