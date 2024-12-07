5 must-try dessert places in Goa

Goa, known for its beaches and vibrant nightlife, is also a paradise for food lovers. If you’re a dessert enthusiast, the state’s diverse and unique dessert spots are sure to delight you. Here are five must-try places that will elevate your dessert experience in Goa:

1. Cremeux

Located in Panjim, Cremeux is a dessert haven for lovers of cakes and pastries. Known for its exquisite presentation and rich flavors, their Chocolate Truffle Cake and Red Velvet Pastries are crowd favorites. Pair your dessert with a cup of freshly brewed coffee to complete the experience.

2. Baba Au Rhum

Nestled in the serene locales of Anjuna, Baba Au Rhum is a French patisserie that captures the essence of Goa’s laid-back vibe. Their Tiramisu and Lemon Tart are a must-try. With its lush garden seating, this place is perfect for enjoying desserts in a relaxed ambiance.

3. Jila Bakery

If you’re a fan of traditional Goan desserts, Jila Bakery in Margao is the place to be. This iconic bakery is famous for its Bebinca, a layered Goan delicacy, and their homemade Plum Cake. The nostalgic charm of this family-run bakery makes the desserts even sweeter.

4. Lila Cafe

Situated near the Baga Creek, Lila Cafe offers European-inspired desserts in a rustic and charming setup. Their Apple Strudel and Cheesecake are standout items. Enjoy your dessert alongside the soothing sounds of nature for a serene escape.

5. Black Vanilla

For those who love modern dessert trends, Black Vanilla in Panjim offers a mix of classic and contemporary treats. Their artisanal Gelatos and decadent Brownies are to die for. The chic interiors add a touch of sophistication to your dessert indulgence.