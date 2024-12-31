Avartana plates south India with subtlety, fire and spice

A globally recognised repertoire of Indian and international culinary brands like Bukhara, Dum Pukht, Avartana is ITC Hotels’ fifth and new dining establishment.

Located at ITC Maurya, Delhi, it serves a reinvention of southern Indian cuisine. The menu showcases lost recipes and resurrects them from traditional kitchens for today’s connoisseurs to relish.

Rustic earthenware, ornate steel cutlery and contemporary glassware complements immersive indulgence in magical flavours. We do a sampling of its degustation menu and decodes it with chef Manish Kakkar, Avartana.