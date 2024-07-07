Calm in a teacup

Malik J Fernando, Chair of Resplendent Ceylon, the only Relais and Chateaux-accredited resort collection on the island, says, “Conditions were ideal to grow what became the world-famous Ceylon tea, with multiple elevations imparting different characteristics,” he says. A network of scenic railroads was developed together with banks, insurance companies and the Colombo port to support the industry in the central highlands,which are resplendent with emerald fields, twisting roads, and gushing waterfalls.The first segment which was opened in 2021 winds its way through an eclectic cluster of hill towns, tea plantations, remote villages, sanctuaries, viewpoints, forests, and cultural and historical locations. The trail is supported by the EU and the United States Agency for International Development. Fernando calls it an innovative “slow travel” experience. It connects 80 hamlets and villages, until now rarely seen by foreigners, and showcases life on Sri Lanka’s tea estates and reveals how tea production has shaped the country’s landscape and history. It passes through Scotsman James Taylor’s Loolkandura Estate, the first plantation in Sri Lanka, old tea factories and colonial bungalows. Railway tracks wind their way along the hillsides. On the way, there is authentic food and drink available in local restaurants for travllers seeking indigenous experiences, stays in village homestays to get a feel of local culture firsthand, and also support other community-owned businesses.