International Chocolate Day 2024: Discover 5 exquisite Indian chocolate brands that showcase incredible flavours of Indian cacao beans

In the charming city of Kochi, Paul and Mike are combining Indian fruits such as jamun, sitaphal, and Alphonso mangoes to create tantalising chocolate bars. Their vision extends beyond crafting delectable treats and has gone carbon-positive. Going beyond just chocolate-making, they are revolutionising the quality of Indian cacao beans through innovative fermentation and processing methods. Amid tough times in the cocoa industry, they stand out as pillars of stability, resilience, and community backing. In 2016, Vikas Temani researched in Latin America and India for strategic response. After planting cocoa trees sustainably for three years in Kochi and Coimbatore, they launched their brand in 2019, showcasing proactive planning. With advanced agricultural methods and an expert team, including a cocoa PhD holder, their farms stay strong amidst challenges. They smartly source much of their cocoa from well-tended farms in Kochi and Coimbatore, confidently managing soaring input expenses. Utilizing advanced farming methods like precise irrigation and pest control, they maintain top-notch quality and sustainability in their cocoa sourcing. In a show of solidarity, they support small chocolate makers and home bakers during the cocoa crisis. They are also providing cocoa beans and baking chocolate at previous prices to aid these artisans, reflecting their commitment to unity and resilience in the cocoa industry.