Vada pav claims 19th spot on the world’s top sandwiches list

Mumbai’s beloved street food, vada pav, has earned a spot on the global stage, ranking 19th on a popular travel and food guide’s prestigious ‘Top 50 Best Sandwiches in the World’ list.
This iconic deep-fried potato patty nestled within a soft bun has long been a staple for Mumbaikars on the go. But now, its delicious simplicity is gaining international recognition.
The list, compiled by Taste Atlas, celebrates diverse sandwich creations from around the globe. While Vietnam’s banh mi and Turkey’s tombik doner claim the top spots, vada pav holds its own amidst culinary heavyweights.
Social media is abuzz with reactions, with some users declaring vada pav the “best veg sandwich in the world” while others jokingly question its exclusion from the top five.
For those unfamiliar with this Indian delight, imagine a crispy, golden potato patty tucked into a fluffy white bun. The magic truly unfolds with the addition of a fiery red chutney, bursting with flavours of coconut, peanuts, garlic, tamarind, and chillies. This flavour bomb is a taste of Mumbai magic in every bite.
The food guide credited the invention of vada pav to a resourceful street vendor named Ashok Vaidya who, in the 1960s and 70s, sought to create a portable, affordable, and satisfying snack for busy workers near Dadar station. His creation has not only satiated Mumbaikars for generations but is now taking a well-deserved bite out of the international sandwich scene.