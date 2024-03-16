Millets: Superfood powerhouse for a sustainable future

Millets, the unsung heroes of Indian agriculture, are making a comeback on our plates and in our fields. These small but mighty grains have been a staple food in India for centuries, but have been overshadowed by rice and wheat in recent decades. However, the tide is turning.

Recognised as a global superfood, millets are packed with nutrition. They are a powerhouse of protein, fibre, minerals, and vitamins, making them a healthier option for people with dietary restrictions or gluten sensitivity. But their benefits extend far beyond the dinner table.