This American fast-food restaurant just announced burgers inspired by global flavours

KFC Zinger Burgers are known worldwide and now these burgers have become even more interesting with the launch of five different types of zinger burgers, each unique in taste and flavour and inspired by different parts of the world.

These burgers include Indian Tandoori Zinger, Indian Paneer Zinger, Mexican Pro Zinger, Caribbean Spicy Zinger and American Classic Zinger.

Before these were available to the public, we decided to savour these globally-flavoured burgers and here’s what we have to say: We started with the desi offerings — the Indian Tandoori Zinger and the Indian Paneer Zinger.

The former, which is the non-vegetarian option, had a crispy zinger fillet and crunchy veggies along with two zesty sauces — tandoori and mayo.