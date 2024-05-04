This American fast-food restaurant just announced burgers inspired by global flavours

KFC Zinger Burgers are known worldwide and now these burgers have become even more interesting with the launch of five different types of zinger burgers, each unique in taste and flavour and inspired by different parts of the world.
These burgers include Indian Tandoori Zinger, Indian Paneer Zinger, Mexican Pro Zinger, Caribbean Spicy Zinger and American Classic Zinger.
Before these were available to the public, we decided to savour these globally-flavoured burgers and here’s what we have to say: We started with the desi offerings — the Indian Tandoori Zinger and the Indian Paneer Zinger.
The former, which is the non-vegetarian option, had a crispy zinger fillet and crunchy veggies along with two zesty sauces — tandoori and mayo.
Flavourful as expected, we loved every bit of it. As for the paneer option, a little more flavour could have made our taste buds happier. Hoping for a better experience, we shifted country and tried the American Classic Zinger.
This easy-going burger is perfect for anyone opting for a mellow meal. An absolute classic, indeed! If you are looking for something more interesting and adventurous, you can also try the Caribbean Spicy Burger, which has a golden fillet, crunchy veggies, melted cheese and a three chilli sauce in a peri-peri bun.
Finally, we sampled the Mexican Pro Zinger, which which includes some vegetables, in a habanero sauce and melted cheese in a sesame bun. It would be fair to say, that we got a taste of Mexico without ever having to apply for a visa! Phew!
INR 179 onwards. Across outlets.