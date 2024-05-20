Decoding Varun Totlani’s dinner at the 77th Cannes Film Festival

Speaking on the dinner Varun mentions, “This dinner was the perfect encapsulation of heritage India and the contemporary world, with a blend of culinary trends creating a five-course meal. Each dish, while uniquely Indian in its roots, imbibes a global flair to it. We featured a variety of locally sourced ingredients such as Kashmiri morel, cacao, and Ponkh in this meal. We wanted the entire experience to tell a story, with each dish complementing the other”.

Vikram Damodaran, from Diageo India also adds “This culinary experience was a showcase of Indian exceptionalism on a global stage, an encapsulation of India as the ‘Sutradhar’, or the Narrator of The World Story. This was in line with our ethos of pushing boundaries and bringing alive Indian heritage and craft, redefining Indian luxury and craftsmanship.”