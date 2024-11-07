Winter comes knocking at the NCR markets

With Diwali being close to a weekend this year, most of us took advantage of the surprise long weekend with festivities prolonging just a little more than usual. From family and friends who came down to be together during this time, the chaats and mithais that overflowed, to the excitement of card parties that began almost two weeks prior to the festival to now everyone returning to the monotony of everyday life – the lull that follows this festive period feels like a silence that is so loud that in engulfs you.

To me, Diwali always signifies the beginning of good times – the approaching winter season, and the way Delhi adorns this mellow golden hue, even with its hazardous air! I was recently at the subzi mandi and couldn’t help but notice the winter produce slowly replacing the summer gourds – the plump and pink radish, bundles of fresh methi, palak and mustard leaves, the red carrots stacked neatly, the slender white radish and cauliflower that is so fresh and pearly white.