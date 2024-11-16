A winter meal with the Waza

Meet the culinary maestro

Historically, Wazaz are said to have travelled from the Samarkand Valley in the northeastern region of Uzbekistan to Kashmir under Mongol conqueror Timur, around 1938. The art of Wazwan is passed down like a family heirloom. Chef Ahmed too learnt the basics from his father, brothers, and uncles — from the mincing of the meat, and the alchemy of spices to eventually mastering the signature dishes – at the huge kitchen at his home where the entire family would cook together on various occasions.

Says the chef who has been cooking since the age of 15, “I honour my heritage by keeping the recipes unchanged, yet I also believe in innovation. I enjoy using creativity to develop dishes that resonate with our diverse guests, like our Mutton Mushroom and Mutton Nashpaati — lamb dishes crafted in the shape of mushrooms and pears.” But mastering this culinary art at home came at the cost of education. “I never had the opportunity to take formal education. But I have told my kids to focus on their studies and will support them in whatever career they choose,” says the 39-year-old.

Chef Ahmed began his career by preparing Wazwan for Kashmiri weddings. “Kashmiri weddings are among the most beautiful and elaborate. Traditionally, we use wood-fire and copper vessels to prepare the food, which is then served on a trami — a large, copper plate filled with rice and a selection of meats. Groups share a meal from a single plate. I believe everyone should experience this tradition at least once in their lives,” he says with sparkling eyes showing us a few pictures of him sitting on the ground and preparing Wazwan for weddings.

He adds that what makes Wazwan much loved, even outside of Kashmir, is that it is prepared with fresh food from locally sourced items. “For instance, our meat is cooked right after it is cut and our vegetables and spices are also organic. We also use minimal spices, allowing the natural flavours of the meat and vegetables to shine. Plus the wood-fire cooking and usage of the copper utensils enhances its richness,” he says.