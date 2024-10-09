Guide to Italian pasta pairings: The best sauces for Spaghetti, Fettuccine, Penne and more

Pasta is a beloved staple in the Italian cuisine, celebrated for its versatility and ability to complement a wide array of sauces. Here’s a guide to some popular types of pasta and the sauces that elevate them to new culinary heights.
1. Spaghetti
Best Pairing: Marinara Sauce
Spaghetti is perhaps the most iconic pasta shape, long and thin, making it perfect for a variety of sauces. The classic marinara sauce, with its rich tomato base, garlic, and herbs, clings beautifully to the strands, creating a comforting dish. Add a sprinkle of Parmesan for a delightful finish.
2. Fettuccine
Best Pairing: Alfredo Sauce
Fettuccine is a flat, thick noodle that pairs wonderfully with creamy sauces. Fettuccine Alfredo, made with butter, heavy cream, and Parmesan cheese, envelops each strand in a luscious coating. This rich combination is perfect for a decadent meal, often enhanced with chicken or broccoli.
3. Penne
Best Pairing: Arrabbiata Sauce
Penne, with its tubular shape and diagonal cuts, is ideal for capturing robust sauces. Arrabbiata sauce, made from tomatoes, garlic, and red chilli flakes, offers a spicy kick that complements the pasta’s texture. The sauce fills the tubes, providing a flavourful burst with every bite.
4. Fusilli
Best Pairing: Pesto Sauce
Fusilli’s spiral shape makes it a fantastic choice for thick sauces like pesto. The twists and turns of the pasta hold onto the vibrant flavours of basil, garlic, pine nuts, and olive oil beautifully. This fresh, herbaceous sauce is perfect for a light summer dish, often topped with Parmesan.
5. Linguine
Best Pairing: Clam Sauce
Linguine, slightly flatter than spaghetti, pairs exceptionally well with seafood sauces. A classic linguine with clam sauce combines garlic, white wine, and clams, allowing the delicate flavours of the sea to shine through. A sprinkle of parsley and a squeeze of lemon elevate the dish further.
6. Ravioli
Best Pairing: Brown Butter Sage Sauce
Ravioli, filled with ingredients like cheese or spinach, calls for a sauce that enhances rather than overwhelms. A simple brown butter sage sauce, with its nutty aroma and subtle flavour, perfectly complements the pasta. Drizzle it over the ravioli and finish with a touch of Parmesan for a gourmet touch.
7. Orzo
Best Pairing: Lemon Herb Sauce
Orzo, a rice-shaped pasta, is versatile and works well in salads and soups. For a refreshing dish, pair it with a lemon herb sauce, made with olive oil, lemon juice, and fresh herbs. This bright sauce adds a zesty kick, making it perfect for warm weather or as a side dish.
Story by Anshula Dhuleka