Guide to Italian pasta pairings: The best sauces for Spaghetti, Fettuccine, Penne and more

Pasta is a beloved staple in the Italian cuisine, celebrated for its versatility and ability to complement a wide array of sauces. Here’s a guide to some popular types of pasta and the sauces that elevate them to new culinary heights.

1. Spaghetti

Best Pairing: Marinara Sauce

Spaghetti is perhaps the most iconic pasta shape, long and thin, making it perfect for a variety of sauces. The classic marinara sauce, with its rich tomato base, garlic, and herbs, clings beautifully to the strands, creating a comforting dish. Add a sprinkle of Parmesan for a delightful finish.

2. Fettuccine

Best Pairing: Alfredo Sauce

Fettuccine is a flat, thick noodle that pairs wonderfully with creamy sauces. Fettuccine Alfredo, made with butter, heavy cream, and Parmesan cheese, envelops each strand in a luscious coating. This rich combination is perfect for a decadent meal, often enhanced with chicken or broccoli.