From Aam Papad to Adzuki

Tasting memory

The inspiration behind Chef Adwait Anantwar’s dishes at INJA doesn’t come from a single source but rather from a lifetime of experiences and memories. For him, flavours are about enjoyment rather than over-analysis. One such memory is woven into a dessert on INJA’s menu—the Bel Ka Tarte. Chef Adwait recalls: “My dad used to make this probably three times in his lifetime. I might have tasted it twice.

For some reason, he used to put tulsi leaves in it. Last year, when I came to Delhi, I saw bel ka sharbat on the street, and that dish my father made came back to me. So, I tried making it. We made a custard, and instead of lemon, we used bel. This is the beauty of flavours you’ve loved and grown up with—they keep coming back to you.”

His creative process is an evolving journey. “The whole idea of doing Indo-Japanese was audacious. “The first time I did the tasting menu, I thought I was done, like I don’t have any more ideas. We did one menu last October, and now this is another.” Each dish on the menu results from meticulous thought and care.

The Tamatar Dhaniya Shorba-Dashi Tomatoes exemplifies the delicate balance Chef Adwait strikes between Indian and Japanese elements. “For the tomato dashi, we use tomato, green apple, ginger, and coriander. It’s a cold tamatar dhaniya dashi, and the tomato is poached in the same dashi with many aromatics. On top, we have myoga, which adds a subtle ginger flavour, and there’s coriander oil as well,” he explains.