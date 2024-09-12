Onam is the annual harvest festival of Kerala that spans 10 days, with Thiru Onam being the most important day of them all. It is believed that King Mahabali visits the homes of his people on this day, hence, the elaborate pookalams - and the feast that is called Onam sadhya, or Onasadhya. Irrespective of religion, Onam is celebrated across Kerala with faith, love and food at its centre.

Recently, Arun Kumar T.R, a filmmaker-turned-chef, and now author, launched his book Feast On A Leaf: The Onam Sadhya Cookbook, which is an insight into the festival of Onam and the culinary culture that surrounds it. Through his book, he tries to make the sadhya accessible to everyone with even options like a vegan sadhya.

He writes about the meal in Feast On A Leaf, ‘there is science and a little bit of Ayurveda involved’– the meal is said to balance six flavour profiles: sweet, sour, salty, bitter, pungent, and astringent. Kumar also points out how there is no one sadhya, as every home and community has their way of preparing it. I recall home-chef Rekha Natarajan sharing, “Traditionally Onam sadhyas were centred around families — extended families, having an elaborate festive meal together and that’s how even now most families celebrate in Kerala even today.”