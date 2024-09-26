A festivity of food

It’s not just the Bengali cuisine that gets into the limelight. All across town, restaurants of varying cuisines and price brackets step-up their promotional offerings — giving the National Capital Region one of its most vibrant weeks all year round. A simple glimpse at Connaught Place, which buzzes with the festive spirit late into the night, says it all. This is also topped up by experiences that patrons and stalwarts of the Bengali community showcase during Pujo. Sushmita Saha, a development sector professional and resident of CR Park, is taking her keen interest in showcasing the Bengali customs to more communities in the form of food walks this year.

Elaborating on it, Saha said, “My walk will shine a light on the ‘Anondo Mela’ (the fairs of stalls that surround a Pujo) food fairs — a signature affair witnessed only within the Bengali diaspora. This fair marks the beginning of the festival, and brings together multiple narratives such as lost food systems, the exodus of people, kitchen wisdom and generational recipes.”

These walks, which anyone can sign up for, will also showcase niche, seldom-found items cooked by home chefs, which Saha believes will be highly evocative towards thoughts, memories and emotions. “In a way, these walks blend storytelling with numerous connections that we have with food and eating,” she further said.