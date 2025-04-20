Chef Ahme opens up on authentic Meghalayan cuisine

A

A’origins completed two years recently. We started with the concept of bringing our food to the global map. The USP of coming from Meghalaya is that it has assets that are not found in the mainland. We tried to come up with the concept of creating experiences through food. We have chef's tasting menu where we play with seasonal native ingredients. It’s about serving authentic good food, highlighting every ingredient from the region, a story behind the dishes and also creating awareness. A’origins curates and collaborates for pop-ups, and gives consultations to other restaurants. We are coming up with a wine boutique and are also involved in the food innovation lab that the Meghalayan government is coming up with. Our logo is the sprouting fishmint which is a metaphor of pushing ourselves to gradually grow but being close to our roots.