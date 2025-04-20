Companion planting and all you need to know about it

One of the most iconic examples of this method comes from Indigenous communities in Central and North America — a practice known as The Three Sisters. In this technique, corn, beans, and squash are planted together in harmony, each playing a unique role in helping the others grow. Corn grows tall and straight, giving climbing beans a natural support to climb. Beans, in return, enrich the soil by fixing nitrogen. Meanwhile, the squash spreads out at the base, shading the soil to keep it cool and weed-free.

Apart from enhancing the soil quality and providing support to each other, companion planting also helps in natural pest control. Some plants, like marigolds, keep pests away with their scent. Others boost growth by offering shade or nutrients. Tall crops like tomatoes can be paired with shorter ones to save space. Certain flowers attract pollinators and helpful insects, while legumes like peas improve soil health by fixing nitrogen.