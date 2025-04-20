Companion planting and all you need to know about it

Companion planting is not planting with your partner/friend, it is a smart and natural process to make the most out of your garden. By planting flowers and vegetables in an arrangement where they can benefit from each other you can create a little ecosystem in your garden. It’s a practice that goes way back, used by traditional farmers long before modern fertilisers and sprays. The process is not only beneficial for the plants but also saves space and improves soil health, making it an eco-friendly replacement for artificial chemicals, promoting better gardening and agriculture.
What is Companion Planting and why is it beneficial?
One of the most iconic examples of this method comes from Indigenous communities in Central and North America — a practice known as The Three Sisters. In this technique, corn, beans, and squash are planted together in harmony, each playing a unique role in helping the others grow. Corn grows tall and straight, giving climbing beans a natural support to climb. Beans, in return, enrich the soil by fixing nitrogen. Meanwhile, the squash spreads out at the base, shading the soil to keep it cool and weed-free.
Apart from enhancing the soil quality and providing support to each other, companion planting also helps in natural pest control. Some plants, like marigolds, keep pests away with their scent. Others boost growth by offering shade or nutrients. Tall crops like tomatoes can be paired with shorter ones to save space. Certain flowers attract pollinators and helpful insects, while legumes like peas improve soil health by fixing nitrogen.
Companion plant combos help you garden thrive
Tomatoes + Basil
These two aren’t just great on a plate — they work well in the garden too. Basil can boost the flavour of tomatoes and help keep pests like aphids and tomato hornworms away.
Carrots + Onions
Onions and carrots are a smart duo. As onions hide the scent of carrots, they throw off pesky carrot flies. Meanwhile, carrots loosen up the soil, making it easier for onions to grow.
Cabbage + Dill
Dill doesn’t just smell lovely—it draws in helpful insects that snack on cabbage pests, giving them a little extra protection.
Lettuce + Radishes
Radishes shoot up fast and help break up compacted soil, giving slower-growing lettuce the space it needs to settle in and flourish.
(Written by Addrita Sinha)