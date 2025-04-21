Met Gala 2025: 5 foods that are a red flag and why

Anna Wintour, the boss-lady of Met Gala is known to be the final word in all aspects. Whether it is the theme, the invitee list or what will be served to the guests in the menu, are all approved by Anna Wintour herself. While an array of super-delicious food is available for the guests, which range from beef to spring vegetable salad or even an almond cremeux for desserts, Wintour is very particular about ingredients that make their way to the table.
As per reports, Anna Wintour has in fact stated previously that while she does not personally like some of the ingredients, some are best avoided to prevent any damage to the extravagant attires that are worn by the guests at the Met Gala. Here are some of the foods that do not make it to the dinner tables at the Met Gala.
Onions are known to not only have a property of making one cry while chopping it; it also has a very string pungent odour which are instantly blamed for bad breaths. With everything having to be seemingly perfect at this event, there is obviously no place for the guests reeking of pungency and their body temperature rising due to one ingredient. Hence, onions do not find a spot on the table.
Another extremely pungent ingredient which has never seen the Met Gala is the garlic. With its pungent odour and ability to make the air heavy with a strong smell, one definitely doesn’t prefer to have it on the table. In fact, it is reported that garlic, even though one of the most sought after ingredient as a taste-maker does not find a spot in the British Royal Kitchens too; and for the same reason.
While this leaf is known to provide the silver lining on most of the dishes it is used for and add that last extra iota of flavour, it is banned from the Met Gala due to its one adverse property. Parsley which has been known to bring flavour and life to many dishes is kept out of the gala tables because it also has a tendency of getting stuck between the teeth. No one would want to have greens between their pearly whites that this ultra- luxurious event, now would they?
It is speculated that this popular starter is not circulated amongst the guest because one cannot afford to have the slight slip, food fall accidents and damage the dresses. Bruschetta, a healthy and tasty starter which is usually the go-to for its simplicity and health factor, is usually avoided keeping in mind any accidents. These pieces of toasted breads are topped with avocado mash or tomatoes both of which, if they fall onto the dress is likely to leave a visually unappealing stain.
This taste enhancer and flavouring agent which is a constant in many recipes is avoid at the Met Gala again due to the fact that there are high chances of smaller bits and pieces of this vegetable can get stuck to the teeth. Chives, which resemble spring onions have been given a red ticket when it comes to being one of the ingredients for the menu at the grand event.