4 tips to pick the best mangoes this summer

While you are served the best of the mango recipes all over and you also try and get the juiciest mangoes from the market, do you know how to pick the best and fresh mangoes for summer? Here are some hacks to make sure that you get the best deal from the crate of mangoes available in the market.
Bonus: Make this quick Mango lassi and hydrate yourself during the heat
After you have chosen the juiciest and fresh mango, take one peel it and chop it. Take half cup plain yogurt, 1/3 cup milk or water, sugar or honey (optional), ground cardamom and ice cubes. Mix everything in a blender till it reaches a smooth consistency. Pour it into a chilled glass, top it with ice cubes and add a pinch of saffron or cardamom if required. And your refreshing mango lassi is ready.
How to store mangoes in the proper way?
If you pick up ripe mangoes, then place them in the fridge where they will stay fresh for almost a week. You may also peel them, cut them I cubes and freeze them to lengthen their longevity. In case you have chosen unripe mangoes then leave them in room temperature so that they ripen. You may also place them in a paper bag with a banana or an apple which helps them ripen faster.
Four hacks to keep in mind while selecting the best mangoes
Picking the right mango is not just an art but one which involves the uses of your conscious senses. Here is what you need to know while choosing the best mangoes for yourself.
Check the stem
Ripe mangoes tend to smell sweet and fruity near the stem. That is where you should check first. You would often see ladies picking up fruits and smelling near the stem. If there is no smell at all, then it signifies that the fruit is underripe. If the stem emits a foul smell then that mango is definitely one that should be avoided because it has gone bad.
Feel the mango
Have you seen people touching a fruit and squeezing it slightly? This Gentle squeeze has a deeper meaning. If the mango is ripe you would often see a dent in the place you squeezed. If it is rock hard and leaves no dent then it is underripe and if it is extremely squeezy then it is overripe. It is best to avoid the over-ripe ones. However if you require the mangoes to be blended immediately then you may opt for them as well.
See the colour
The colour test is also taken up to choose the best mangoes but it is suggested to not rely on this method alone. Depending on the variety mangoes come in honey, golden yellow, and greenish yellow with red hues when they are ripe. But some ripe mangoes also stay green, so colour alone is not a deciding factor.
Weighty deal
If you feel the mango to be heavier that means it has more pulp and juice and you should opt for it.