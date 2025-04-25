4 tips to pick the best mangoes this summer

Four hacks to keep in mind while selecting the best mangoes

Picking the right mango is not just an art but one which involves the uses of your conscious senses. Here is what you need to know while choosing the best mangoes for yourself.

Check the stem

Ripe mangoes tend to smell sweet and fruity near the stem. That is where you should check first. You would often see ladies picking up fruits and smelling near the stem. If there is no smell at all, then it signifies that the fruit is underripe. If the stem emits a foul smell then that mango is definitely one that should be avoided because it has gone bad.

Feel the mango

Have you seen people touching a fruit and squeezing it slightly? This Gentle squeeze has a deeper meaning. If the mango is ripe you would often see a dent in the place you squeezed. If it is rock hard and leaves no dent then it is underripe and if it is extremely squeezy then it is overripe. It is best to avoid the over-ripe ones. However if you require the mangoes to be blended immediately then you may opt for them as well.