Gucchi Mushrooms: What makes this South Asian ingredient one of the costliest ones in the world?

You must have heard about Button mushrooms, shiitake, Oyestor Mushrooms, Cremini, and more, but have you heard of the Gucchi mushroom? True to its namesake, this variety of mushrooms available in the South Asian sub-continent is one of the most luxurious ingredients available in the market. Naturally grown with a unique dried coral-like shape, uniquely delicious and one which has a net-worth equal to almost a luxury sofa, gucchi mushrooms are on top of the list for anyone who loves to eat healthy and eat luxe.
What makes the Gucchi mushroom a hit with modern day fine –diners?
Unforgettable Flavours: While mushrooms give you a umami and savoury flavour these ones have a distinct earthy, smoky and umami-rich taste than regular mushrooms. These are incredible in absorbing sauces when cooked and can be used to elevate the overall flavours of simple dish like a risotto.
Naturally grown: Gucchi mushrooms are a genuine wild treasure, found in the dense forests, rather than manual cultivation. In fact, they grow on their own in extreme conditions like forest fires or rain. That is why their avaibility is very limited and since they are not mass produced, also affects their costing which can go up as high as Rs 40,000 per kg (approx.)
Foraged: One literally needs to forage through rough terrains to find Gucchi mushrooms. Collectors hike for hours to reach the perfect spot to pick them up or to just even get a glimpse. What more, they grow for a very short season so one needs to alert about the time period to get the best of the lot.
Delicate pieces: These are light-weight, fragile and tend to shrink when they dry. Thus handling them with care is also an art.
On Luxe plates: Luxury diners have a special place for Gucchi mushrooms due to its scarcity and elevated flavours. They are often given an upper hand in the list of mushroom varieties due to their uniqueness.
These mushrooms are rich in anti-oxidants and help in fighting oxidative stress. This in turn helps in supporting regeneration of cell and may show signs of slow ageing. A natural source of Vitamin D they are good for string bones and immunity. Often times we wonder about protein content in vegetarian dishes. Well, gucchi mushrooms are here to solve that problem.
If you are health conscious then these should find space in your diet with their high fibre and low calorie content. With potassium, anti-oxidants and polysaccharides, they help in regulating cholesterol, blood pressure and keep the heart healthy.