Cold foam at home? Perfect this café-style coffee topper in easy steps

Cold foam-topped iced coffees are usually pricier than your regular cuppa. Not to mention you have to go to a cafe to sample some. But what if you could perfect a cold foam at home?
A cold foam is quickly frothed and made instantly on top of every cup, but leave it on for a long time and it vanishes. Which is also why it's quite tricky to deliver a cold foam iced coffee with its foam intact.
If you are a coffee lover and feel sad that such beauty is only achievable in cafes, then worry not, because that is not the case. These cold foam can easily be whipped up at home, with absolutely no stress. And here’s how!
How to prepare café style cold foam at home?
It is no rocket science to make cold foam at home. What you would need is ¼ cup cold milk. It is suggested that you use non-fat or skim milk because these foam the best. You can also use oat milk, almond milk and soy milk for best results. If you want to add some flavours to the foam, then you can use one to two teaspoons of the flavouring agent like caramel, maple, chocolate or simple syrups.
And of course, a cup of coffee or a glass of cold brew, on which you will serve the cold foam. Ideally, the easiest equipment available at home is the milk frother. Otherwise, a French press, blender or the classic jar with a lid to shake it up, will do the trick.
To actually make the cold foam, use everything chilled. In fact, keep your milk in the fridge for a good two to three hours prior to making it. This is simply because cold milk is known to froth better than warm or room temperature milk. Take your equipment- milk frother, jar, French press, blender – whatever you prefer. Add the cold milk. Should you want to add a flavouring agent, then put it in as well. Froth for 15-30 seconds till the milk becomes fluffy. You will be able to notice a whipped cream consistency. Spoon out the cream and place it on top of your coffee cup or brew.
Make it resemble the café–style coffee by placing a stencil on top and lightly dusting cocoa powder or coffee powder. Another way is to make the design on top of the coffee layer with the cold foam itself. Remember, cold foam is a very delicate part of coffee and the more it is exposed to room-temperature, the faster it starts disappearing. So, drink it fast and don’t forget to take the cold foam moustache selfie.
