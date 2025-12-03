Do curry leaves help in reducing unwanted food cravings?

The medicinal properties of Curry leaves are quite well known. For centuries it has been used to complement the process of healing. It is used in improving digestion, balancing blood sugar, and supports metabolism. However, a strong theory also looks into curry leaves as an agent of reducing unwanted food cravings. Delving deeper into this theory we explore if this is a fact or fiction.
The idea of curry leaves in reducing unwanted food cravings stems from bilateral effects of the medicinal effects of curry leaves. Interestingly, it is very much used to regulate blood sugar levels. In case there is a dip in it, it gives rise to sudden hunger pangs which are mostly satisfied with the intake of sugary substances. Thus, if the leaves balance the blood sugar then these unwanted cravings do not occur and the extra binge eating is stopped.
Another circumstance under which one starts heavily snacking is due to stress. Good stress or bad stress, it often leads to a snacking episode. Regular consumption of curry leaves induces a mild antioxidant in the body which automatically reduces this stress pang.
Sometimes, if there is poor digestion, the body might start feeling hungry. Some studies thus research on curry leaves contributing to improved fat metabolism, which in turn helps in regulating appetite.
How to consume curry leaves?
Three basic ways can be used to consume curry leaves. First, it can be consumed by chewing fresh leaves, preferably just picked, from the tree. That is why many housesholds have curry leaf trees planted in their house gardens for quick access. Second, you can also add curry leaf in tea or other detox concoctions. Third, perhaps the easiest way to consume curry leaves is using it regularly in home-cooked food.
Thus, curry leaves can be used as a supplement to your health regimen but curry leaves can never be the sole solution to reducing unwanted food cravings.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.