Do curry leaves help in reducing unwanted food cravings?

The idea of curry leaves in reducing unwanted food cravings stems from bilateral effects of the medicinal effects of curry leaves. Interestingly, it is very much used to regulate blood sugar levels. In case there is a dip in it, it gives rise to sudden hunger pangs which are mostly satisfied with the intake of sugary substances. Thus, if the leaves balance the blood sugar then these unwanted cravings do not occur and the extra binge eating is stopped.

Another circumstance under which one starts heavily snacking is due to stress. Good stress or bad stress, it often leads to a snacking episode. Regular consumption of curry leaves induces a mild antioxidant in the body which automatically reduces this stress pang.

Sometimes, if there is poor digestion, the body might start feeling hungry. Some studies thus research on curry leaves contributing to improved fat metabolism, which in turn helps in regulating appetite.