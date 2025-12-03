Viral foods from Dubai that you need to tick off from your wishlist

When it comes to Dubai, not only is it famous for the Burj Khalifa and the intricate gold jewellery options, it is equally famous for its food, which has been going viral once in a while due to its concept and unique flavour. While one cannot deny the recent viral trend from Dubai, which was the Kunafa, which took the world over by storm, even before that, there have been others which have made it to the viral list from this Middle Eastern country. Here’s a recap of some of the dishes that made it to the trend list. Next time you plan a visit to Dubai, keep these viral foods from Dubai on your list.
Starting with the absolute latest trend that blew to great proportions is the viral Dubai Kunafa chocolate. These chocolate bars with generous pistachio paste and a crunchy sevaiyya filling. This chocolate bar was originally made by a luxury chocolatier in the country by modeling it after the Middle Eastern Kunafa or Kataifi pastry filled with a creamy pistachio-tahini cream and completely packed in the form of a chocolate bar with a milk chocolate layer, although later on several other varieties were also invented.
For those who love their warm cup of chai or tea with a slice of toast would be familiar with this viral breakfast option. Remember how one dips biscuits in tea and eats them. This Karak-chai toast is a combination breakfast where you soak the toast in the tea and eat it. Moist, warm, and crunchy, that’s all the three put together in one dish. The spicy tea gives the plain toast a flavour that became hugely popular. For additional taste, you can also layer the toast with butter, cheese or cream and then pour the tea over it.
The world today knows of a brookie – a brownie and a cookie, but did you know long before these came to be, Dubai brought about the fusion of two unexpected desserts- the croissant and cookie. This hybrid comprises the soft and flakiness of the croissant and merges it with the slightly tough chewiness of a cookie. Its uniqueness made dessert lovers in Dubai run towards it the moment it was introduced.
Another innovative dessert which one would have never believed can exist had Dubai not introduced it, is the chocolate Shawarma. Dubai itself is quite famous for the spicy meat shawarma’s that one can spot at street markets where whole meat is made to slow roast for a long time. And when it is to be served, this meat is shredded and used in sandwich or curries, etc. Keeping the same concept, a cold chocolate shawarma is nothing but a long chocolate pastry which forms the base filled with layers of chocolate syrup, chocolate sauce, other toppings, brownies, cookies and more. And when it is to be served, they are simply cut and served.
When you take a loaf of bread, you would usually find it sliced into proportions? But have you ever come across a load of bread which, when you pull apart, the bread slice that comes off it resembles the lightness of a tissue? This is the viral tissue bread that Dubai once made famous. It is enjoyed absolutely anywhere with a hot cuppa of tea or coffee.
