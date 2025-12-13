Four things you shouldn’t do when working with chocolate

Cranking the heat too high

People often assume chocolate needs strong heat to melt quickly, which is exactly how it burns. It melts at a low temperature, and anything hotter ruins both texture and flavour. Gentle heat is the only safe route. A barely simmering pan of water, or a microwave on the lowest setting, stopping constantly to stir. Slow melting might feel like a chore, but you’ll be glad you took your time when the mixture stays glossy and smooth.

Rushing the tempering stage

Tempering puts fear into a lot of home cooks, and understandably so. But it matters. Proper tempering gives chocolate its clean snap and shiny finish. If you skip steps or guess temperatures, the result usually looks streaky or cloudy, even if it still tastes fine. A small thermometer makes the whole process far less stressful, and letting the chocolate rest for a moment between steps keeps things under control.

Mixing it with cold ingredients

Cold cream or butter can shock warm chocolate and cause it to tighten or clump. This is particularly noticeable in ganaches and glazes, where smoothness is everything. Leaving ingredients out for half an hour before you start usually solves the problem.

Chocolate can feel temperamental, but once you learn its quirks, most mishaps stop happening. And when it behaves, the payoff — that silky texture and glossy finish — is worth every cautious step.