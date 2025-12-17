Tomatoes: Cooked or raw, what wins the bet?

Tomatoes are strange foods. Some love to wash them up and cut it in half, add some seasoning and eat it raw. Some prefer to add them to the dishes they are making and see it dissolve in the pan leaving behind the coarse tomato skin and a subtle tangy flavour. But have you ever thought, nutritionally, which form of consumption works best? Should you have your tomatoes- cooked or raw?
There is actually no right or wrong approach to having tomatoes. But what plays a part is the changing nature of the nutrients present in them. Cooked tomatoes definitely have an advantage because of the high presence of lycopene. This is an anti-oxidant which helps to lower any heart-related problems. When you cook tomatoes with light oils, like olive oil, it serves as an agent to awaken the lycopene which then starts working it way through the body. However, raw tomatoes are also rich in Vitamin C and B along with fresh enzymes which are good for digestion. Also, when you cooked any vegetable or fruit, the heat automatically reduces some of the natural vitamins and other nutrients.
The conversation moves further when you come to unfold what works better for the stomach. It is not just cooking or not cooking, the way we consume an item also depends on the impact its forms have on the stomach and digestion. Cooked tomatoes here are slightly better off because the heat takes away the tanginess making it less acidic and easier to digest. Moreover, raw tomatoes, due to its tanginess may at times cause acidity or bloating.
In terms of usage, cooked tomatoes are often used to make sauces, soups, stews, and curries, which need a richer and deeper flavour. Raw, uncooked tomatoes are used whenever you want a touch of fresh flavours on your sandwiches, burgers, salads etc.
However to come back to the main questions how to eat your tomatoes- cooked or raw? There is not right answer. It is in fact preferred that you consume in both ways to reap out the benefits of the common household item.