Tomatoes: Cooked or raw, what wins the bet?

There is actually no right or wrong approach to having tomatoes. But what plays a part is the changing nature of the nutrients present in them. Cooked tomatoes definitely have an advantage because of the high presence of lycopene. This is an anti-oxidant which helps to lower any heart-related problems. When you cook tomatoes with light oils, like olive oil, it serves as an agent to awaken the lycopene which then starts working it way through the body. However, raw tomatoes are also rich in Vitamin C and B along with fresh enzymes which are good for digestion. Also, when you cooked any vegetable or fruit, the heat automatically reduces some of the natural vitamins and other nutrients.

The conversation moves further when you come to unfold what works better for the stomach. It is not just cooking or not cooking, the way we consume an item also depends on the impact its forms have on the stomach and digestion. Cooked tomatoes here are slightly better off because the heat takes away the tanginess making it less acidic and easier to digest. Moreover, raw tomatoes, due to its tanginess may at times cause acidity or bloating.