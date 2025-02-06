Sandwiched nostalgia

Here in NCR, there are various cafes serving delicious gourmet sandwiches (which I love!), but the simple cheese and vegetable sandwich from Wenger’s in Connaught Place still remains one of my most favourite. Many others swear by the ham and cheese sandwich at Novelty in Jangpura - a shop which still stays rooted in the late 80s and early 90s (thank god!).

Chef Tarannum Sehgal, head chef at Gurugram’s latest sensation - Espressos Anyday, though is serving some of the most talked about ‘sandos’ in the city, still remains rooted to the nostalgia of her childhood favourite sandwich – “my love for sandwich goes way back – to the tiffin my mum would pack for me. I was a paratha-dissing, sandwich eating Punjabi kid. I have carried tomato and Amul butter sandwiches for tiffin for as long as I can remember. Anything else my mum tried giving me, bread roll, paratha, even Maggi, I would bring back. Growing up, cucumber and cheese, even aloo tikki between bread and now the fried chicken sando at Espressos Anyday are my favourites!”