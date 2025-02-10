Twenty years of Kylin

When Kylin Experience first opened its doors in 2005, the concept of authentic Asian cuisine was a novelty for many in India. At the time, diners primarily associated Chinese food with Manchurian and Chilli Chicken, while sushi, teppanyaki, and ramen were largely unexplored.

Founder Saurabh Khanijo started this venture with the aim of introducing an authentic Asian palate and experiential dining to Delhi, inspired by his travels to countries like China, Japan, and Singapore.

Over the years, Kylin has helped shape a more refined and diverse understanding of Asian food. They offer an authentic Asian-inspired ambience with vibrant red interiors, symbolising luck in many Asian cultures. Guests can enjoy an outdoor view and a fully stocked drinks bar while experiencing live kitchen and grill services, enhancing the dining experience.