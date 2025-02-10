Twenty years of Kylin

When Kylin Experience first opened its doors in 2005, the concept of authentic Asian cuisine was a novelty for many in India. At the time, diners primarily associated Chinese food with Manchurian and Chilli Chicken, while sushi, teppanyaki, and ramen were largely unexplored.
Founder Saurabh Khanijo started this venture with the aim of introducing an authentic Asian palate and experiential dining to Delhi, inspired by his travels to countries like China, Japan, and Singapore.
Over the years, Kylin has helped shape a more refined and diverse understanding of Asian food. They offer an authentic Asian-inspired ambience with vibrant red interiors, symbolising luck in many Asian cultures. Guests can enjoy an outdoor view and a fully stocked drinks bar while experiencing live kitchen and grill services, enhancing the dining experience.
Menu evolution
In its early years, Kylin introduced customers to flavours beyond Indo-Chinese cuisine.
“When we started, people were unfamiliar with many authentic Asian dishes, but over time, they developed a taste for them,” says executive chef Lenam Lepcha.
The restaurant expanded its menu to include Malaysian, Thai, and Vietnamese dishes alongside classic Chinese and Japanese options. A key moment in its evolution was the introduction of teppanyaki-style dining, a method where chefs cook on an open grill, which emphasised grilling with minimal oil.
“This addition of a live Teppanyaki has made dining at Kylin interactive and engaging,” says Khanijo. The menu has undergone countless refinements based on guest feedback, balancing innovation with authenticity, introducing bold flavours, seasonal ingredients, and modern techniques.
“Delhi diners enjoy a balance of authenticity and approachability. So our ramens and sushi are crafted with traditional Japanese methods, while elements like spiced soy glazes, local chili infusions and in-house sauces ensure that our flavours resonate with Indian palates,” says Khanijo going on to explain that “some classics - Kylin Sushi Platters, Teppanyaki Grills, and Signature Dimsums - have remained untouched and been favourites since day one”.
Innovations, celebrations
With the global rise of Japanese and Korean pop culture - fuelled by anime and K-dramas - interest in Asian cuisine has surged.
“This surge has fuelled demand for dishes like Korean Hotdogs, Katsu Curries and Korean BBQ, which we have thoughtfully introduced to our menu,” says Khanijo.
Kylin has embraced this shift by hosting successful Korean food and ramen festivals, offering a variety of noodle bowls such as Tonkatsu Ramen and Spicy Korean Kimchi Ramen. The global fascination with Asian cultures has certainly heightened interest in authentic and experiential dining.
Innovation at Kylin involves refining dishes to perfection through constant experimentation. One recent creation is the Korean-style pizza, available at their Aerocity and flagship locations. This dish artfully combines elements like gochujang, shiitake mushrooms, and edamame with toppings such as chicken, prawns, and salmon.
As dietary preferences evolve, Kylin has adapted its menu to accommodate vegan and gluten-free requests. “Asian cuisine often includes non-vegan ingredients, so we have modified recipes using coconut milk, fresh herbs, and custom spice blends,” Chef Lepcha explains.
The restaurant also ensures that its chefs are well-trained to assist guests with special dietary needs, so no one misses out on the authentic flavours of Asian cuisine.
Signature dishes and timeless classics
To mark its 20-year milestone, Kylin Experience has relaunched its original 2005 menu, bringing back classic dishes as a nostalgic tribute to long-time patrons. This relaunch celebrates the journey of the past two decades and pays homage to the authentic flavours that first introduced Delhi to Asian delicacies. The curated menu features classic Japanese sushi, Thai som tam salad, and beloved Chinese dim sums.
Over the years, several dishes have become customer favourites. The Korean Kimchi Ramen stands out, served in a deep bowl with bok choy, enoki mushrooms, chicken, and noodles in a rich kimchi broth, accompanied by an array of chilli oil dips, kimchi, and crunchy fermented papayas.
The Fiery Sichuan Chilli Oil Wontons from the original menu remain a showstopper, with hot dim sums drizzled in chilli oil and peanut sauce for an extra sweet crunch.
Among the bestsellers, the chefs recommend the Salmon Steak, Kimchi Ramen, Teriyaki Chicken, Krabi Bowl (a Thai speciality), and Kung Pao Chicken. Thai curries in all three varieties - red, yellow, and green - are extremely popular, as is sushi and dim sum across all outlets.
Chef Lepcha sums up Kylin’s two-decade-long success: “Passion and attention to detail. A great dish isn’t just about taste - it’s about engaging all the senses: sight, smell, and texture, before it even touches the tongue.”
With the rapid rise of Asian restaurants in other parts of Delhi, Kylin has managed to maintain its stronghold. “We are not just another Asian restaurant - we are a brand that has defined and shaped Delhi’s Pan Asian dining landscape for 20 years. Unlike trend-driven eateries, Kylin continues to set benchmarks in experiential dining and curated hospitality,” says Khanijo.
At Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj. Open seven days a week, 12pm to 12am.Estimated cost for two Rs 2,500 plus taxes.
This article is written by Adithi Reena Ajith