Have you made your Valentine’s Day date ideas as eateries all over India engage in hosting special events?

Indian restaurants and resorts indulge in organising events to ensure a magical Valentine’s Day date. Whether it’s a cosy Japanese meal in Delhi, handcrafted cocktails in Gurugram, or a candlelit riverside dinner in Goa, there’s something special for everyone. Immerse yourselves in the beauty of vibrant ambience and exquisite chef’s specials.
This valentine’s day, witness the collaboration of fun and mystery, as you explore your future through, love tarot readings which will be the highlight of your evening. Guppy is a go-to spot for couples that not only offers a delightful selection of Japanese dishes, enchanting cocktails, live music, but also love tarot readings, promising an unforgettable celebration of love and togetherness. It also serves exotic desserts like Red Velvet Cake with cream cheese frosting or the warm Chocolate Fondue to end the day on a sweet note.
Where: Guppy, Lodhi Colony, New Delhi
Timings: 12 pm to 4 pm (lunch); 6 pm to 12 am (dinner)
Price for Two: INR. 4200 onwards
Spice up your romance this Valentine’s Day with authentic Indian cuisine. From vegetarian snacks like smoked eggplant gougère to non-vegetarian dishes like morel mussalum, Indian Accent has it all. Celebrate your loved one with the perfect blend of bold flavours, fine ingredients and vibrant ambience.
Where: Indian Accent, Delhi
Timings: 12 pm to 2.30 pm (lunch); 6.45 pm – 9 pm; 9.45 pm – 12am (dinner)
Price: INR 7670 all-inclusive per person
Raise a toast to love, this V-day and create an unforgettable dining experience with the concoctions at Comorin. The menu features a selection of expertly crafted drinks designed to add a spark to your celebrations, available at Rs 1075. It offers a special Valentine’s Day dessert on February 14—Mahabaleshwar Strawberry Mawa Cake with Champagne Ice Cream priced at Rs 545, it’s the perfect way to end the night on a decadent note.
Where: Comorin, Sector 43, Gurugram, Haryana
Celebrate love amidst the lush greenery of Mayfair Spring Valley Resort, Guwahati. With stunning views, elegant suites, and private plunge pools, it’s the perfect setting for a romantic escape. Enjoy a leisurely brunch at Bay Leaf, relax with a couples’ spa session, or take a scenic boat ride on the Brahmaputra. For those who love to explore, nearby cultural spots like Kamakhya Temple add a touch of heritage to your getaway. Thoughtfully curated Valentine’s experiences, warm hospitality, and serene surroundings make Mayfair Spring Valley an ideal place to create unforgettable memories.
Where: Mayfair Spring Valley Resort, Guwahati, Assam
Love in style this Valentine’s Day at Lyfe Hotels Bhubaneswar, where exquisite dining and warm ambiance come together for an unforgettable experience. Enjoy a romantic candlelight dinner at Sweet Basil, savor a sumptuous buffet at Lyfe Kitchen, or indulge in decadent treats from Café Deli, including handcrafted chocolates and signature Love Cakes. With live performances and thoughtfully curated menus, whether you’re sharing the day with a special someone or friends, Lyfe Hotels ensures a celebration filled with flavor, charm, and cherished moments.
Where: Lyfe Hotels, Bhubaneswar
Celebrate love and laughter at The Big Tree Café, where cosy charm meets a vibrant Valentine’s Day vibe. Savor delicious bites like Beetroot Feta Pasta and Ravioli Hearts, then end on a sweet note with Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake. Sip on creative drinks as live music and mesmerizing performances set the mood. Whether it’s a romantic date or a fun Galentine’s night, this is the perfect place to make beautiful memories.
Where: Big Tree Café, Jaipur
Treat your loved one to a memorable night filled with romance and flavor at Colva Kitchen, Courtyard by Marriott Goa, this Valentine's Day. Set against a stunning backdrop, the restaurant offers a curated menu crafted to celebrate love, paired with soft and premium beverages.
Where: Colva Kitchen, Courtyard by Marriott, Goa
Timings: 7:30 PM – 10:30 PM
Price: INR 4000 onwards
This Valentine’s Day, The St. Regis Goa Resort offers a range of enchanting dining experiences in breathtaking settings. Enjoy a private poolside dinner with candlelit elegance, a gourmet menu, and personalized service, or savour a beachfront barbecue at Manor Beach, where grilled delicacies and ocean breezes set the mood for romance. For a serene evening by the River Sal, enjoy a specially curated three-course meal featuring Goan, Italian, and Pan-Asian flavors, complemented by stunning waterfront views. With exquisite cuisine, a dreamy ambience, and signature St. Regis hospitality, every moment is designed to be unforgettable.
Where: St.Regis Goa Resort, Goa