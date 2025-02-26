Tempura with a Twist

Fusion food

The menu at Japonico is a fusion of Japanese and European flavours, crafted by chef Roberto Blondi. “I wanted to think outside the box and craft a modern concept reflecting my 16-year journey as a chef,” says Blondi. Drawing from his Italian heritage and expertise in European and Asian cuisine, he merges subtle Japanese flavours with bold European elements.

A prime example of Japonico’s fusion approach is its selection of assorted dim sums. The menu features authentic options like Shanghai chicken, Cantonese-style shumai, and Har Gow, alongside innovative variations such as the Orange and Hoisin Duck dim sum. The dish uses the French confit technique—slow-cooking duck leg with herbs until tender before wrapping it in a delicate dim sum parcel.

Japonico's signature Hako Zushi rolls are also another delicacy, which is a pressed sushi that differs from usual sushi. The Smashed Avo Hako Zushi layers sticky rice with creamy avocado, peruvian chilli, jalapeño, and crispy garlic for a guacamole-like twist. The menu also offers Norwegian salmon, Atlantic crab, and Japanese bluefin tuna variations.

Another standout fusion dish is the Japanese-Italian take on sashimi and carpaccio, where delicate slices of raw fish are paired with a flavourful dressing. Chef Blondi recommends the Hamachi Carpaccio, featuring Japanese yellowtail prepared with a garlic truffle ponzu sauce. For vegetarians, Japonico offers cucumber and avocado carpaccio. Japonico also reinvents tempura and tacos, with dishes like the Belgian Pork Belly Tempura, which combines Japanese katsu with Argentinian chimichurri.